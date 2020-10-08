HUNTINGTON — A golden ribbon was cut in celebration of the new Highlawn Elementary School, which welcomed students to its halls just a little over a week ago.
Construction of the new facility took slightly more than a year to complete. While the building wasn’t ready for the first day of the 2020-21 year on Sept. 8, students and teachers made the move in to the school on Monday, Sept. 28.
Because of safety protocols in place due to COVID-19, attendance at Thursday’s ribbon cutting was limited.
A video tour of the building was shared by Cabell County Schools, featuring the newly constructed building’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) lab space, media center, ADA-compliant playground and gymnasium that is separate from the cafeteria, and adorned with the Huskies logo.
The total cost of the building, at Collis Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington, was around $14 million. It was designed to be energy efficient and modern, while giving students a “homey” feel.
In-person tours of the new building are being planned for a future date when it is deemed safer to have additional guests in the building, according to Cabell County Schools officials.
“Both the neighborhood and the people of that community are going to benefit from this school for generations to come,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe previously told The Herald-Dispatch.