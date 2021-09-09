HUNTINGTON — Four classrooms in Cabell County have been forced to move from in-person to virtual learning this year, and they all have one thing in common.
Each of them was missing up to 70% of its students.
Two classrooms at Explorer Academy, one at Nichols Elementary and another at Hite-Saunders Elementary moved from in-person to virtual learning at some point this year due to the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in a specific classroom.
It caused confusion for some and frustration for others since there was no formally released guidance on what constitutes a shutdown at the classroom level.
Cabell County Schools has yet to release the guidance publicly, but works with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to determine if a classroom needs to move to virtual instruction.
“A school outbreak, by definition, is three or more positive cases in a 14-day period, and those individuals are not from the same household,” Cabell County’s COVID-19 risk manager Tim Stewart said, “but not every school outbreak constitutes a classroom quarantine.”
That decision, Stewart said, is made base on the recommendation from the health department, specifically physician director Dr. Michael Kilkenny, who takes into account a number of factors before forcing a classroom to close.
While there is no hard number, Stewart said when the total number of positive cases in a room reaches 20% or the combined percentage of students that have either tested positive or are quarantined reaches 70%, that’s when the Cabell-Huntington Health Department recommends a classroom be moved to virtual learning.
“We’re looking at the positivity rate, how many students are in quarantine versus how many are left in class, and (health officials were) also trying to determine if that’s community spread or classroom spread,” Stewart said.
Each classroom that has been moved to virtual learning this school year has met or exceeded that 70% threshold, he added. But school and health officials are hoping that enforcing a mask mandate keeps entire classrooms from having to shut down.
“It helps make things clearer,” Kilkenny said. “That doesn’t mean there won’t be quarantines, because there are unmasked areas in the schools and unmasked and unvaccinated students could still be quarantined, but it will be much less because that student who is sitting at a safe distance, masked and those older students who are vaccinated won’t be required to quarantine anymore.”
There were 214 cases reported in the school district as of Tuesday afternoon. Of those, 57 positive cases were reported at the high school level, 52 in middle schools and 105 in elementary schools. Four cases were identified in the central office staff. A total of 1,331 were quarantined.
Of the new positive cases identified this week, three were found at the central office and one at Highlawn Elementary. None were quarantined.
“If everybody is masked, then the only people that are going to be quarantined are those that are symptomatic or have tested positive. That is going to decrease the number of quarantined people,” Stewart said.
Twenty-five schools have reported at least one positive case, 14 have five or more positives, and eight have more than 10.
Four schools have reported 20 or more positive cases — Explorer Academy (26 positive), Huntington High (23), Cabell Midland (23) and Barboursville Middle (21).