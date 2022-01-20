HUNTINGTON — With the amount of inclement winter weather in recent weeks, Cabell County school officials are working to identify when instructional days that have been missed will be made up.
That guidance is expected to be released next week as the superintendent and other high-ranking district personnel discuss options for students and employees.
“We are working to create opportunities that give employees options but still provide a quality learning experience for our students,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said during a regular meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education on Thursday evening.
The district works in color codes for school delays and closings: green, orange, red and blue.
A Code Green means students report on a two-hour delay, while employees report either one hour later than normal or on regular schedule. Code Orange is reserved for remote learning days; Code Red means students and teachers do not report, but administrators and other district employees still work; and Code Blue means the district is closed for everyone.
There can only be five Code Orange days used by the district each academic year, per guidelines handed down by the state.
Cabell County has used one already this year.
There is not a limit on the number of Code Red or Code Blue days used, but each of those days missed must be made up with a traditional instruction day or remote learning day. Two Code Red days and one Code Blue day have been used this year.
There are six outside environment (OSE) days built into the school year for this purpose.
Most are tacked on to the end of the school year, but there is one scheduled for Feb. 7.
The district has not announced which days will be scheduled as makeup days. That decision is expected later this week.
A number of factors go into the district’s decision to close or delay school, including keeping a close eye on weather forecasts and predictions and district personnel driving to assess road conditions early in the morning if officials haven’t yet decided to close school.
“It can be (a) complicated (decision). I wish it was always simple,” Saxe said.
He added that officials try to make their decision as early as possible, but sometimes a final decision must be made in the morning after assessing the situation further, which is what happened Thursday when the district moved from a two-hour delay for students to closing school for students and employees.
In other business, board members recognized 13 district students who submitted winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators Contest, as well as members of the Cabell Midland Marching Knights for winning a 10th consecutive state grand championship.