HUNTINGTON — Within the next month, all Cabell County educators will have the tools and skill sets necessary to begin assessing and coping with trauma in their classrooms, following recent training from the schools’ social workers during the county’s professional development days.
Although smaller, similar training sessions have been provided in the past, Samantha Hicks, transitional social worker at Crossroads Academy alternative school, said this is the first time the trauma training initiative has been countywide.
“Everyone has kids in their classrooms that are a little more trying, and the kids that need the most love sometimes ask for it in the most unloving ways,” Hicks said during a training session Friday afternoon at the Board of Education office. “What we try to do is let the teachers know some of the reasoning behind their behaviors, that it’s not just the child trying to manipulate them, because at one point, that may have been a survival skill.”
The training included information about how trauma, a powerful, emotional response to an event that may be distressing or disturbing to an individual, affects the brain, what that may look like in the classroom and tips on how to alleviate the stress and fatigue that follows.
“Our initiative is to have trauma-informed schools, and to do that we want all of our staff trained. Everyone that comes in contact with a child needs to understand how their interactions can have a positive or negative effect on a child,” Hicks said. “We want to create safe spaces and safe environments, safe people, and in order to do that, we want to talk to our kids and let them know, but we also want our adults to know that we’re here for them, as well.”
Crossroads Academy teacher Rhonda Wood said the approach will benefit all children, even those who may not be directly affected by childhood trauma.
“It’s important for educators to be aware of the challenges that our students face, and to be given tips and strategies to help make things less complicated, so we can give them the academic tools they need for the 21st century,” Wood said. “What works for those one or two children is going to help the others, whether they need it or not. Having a trauma-informed approach isn’t going to harm or take away from those kids who might not need it; it will be beneficial for all.”
With students having a growing need for support, Assistant Superintendent Kelly Watts said the training is vital to assist teachers in helping students, as well as coping with possible compassion fatigue.
“We want to put an emphasis on this,” Watts said. “We want to help teachers understand what kids go through.”