HUNTINGTON - As they did last year, Cabell and Wayne counties again remained slightly above the state averages - on both state testing and the overarching West Virginia Schools Balanced Scorecard - released for the 2018-19 school year Thursday.
Statewide, about 46% of West Virginia students scored at least proficient in reading, while 39% did so in math and 33% in science. That's a marginal increase compared to the year prior, when 45% of students scored at least proficient in reading, while 38% did so in math and 37% in science.
In Cabell County, 48% of students scored at least proficient in reading, 39% in math and 34% in science. That's a mixed result compared to the 2017-18 year, when 48% were proficient in reading, 38% in math and 38% in science.
In Wayne County, 49% of students were proficient in reading, 40% in math and 30% in science. While reading proficiency rose from 48% last year, math (41% in 2017-18) and science scores (32% in 2017-18) fell against the year prior.
For the Balanced Scorecard (which includes state test scores as well as through-the-year benchmark testing), counties and individual schools at all levels are scored on their classroom performance in English and math in two categories: academic achievement, which measures results from state testing; and academic progress, which measures how much students improve over the course of the year compared with the year prior.
Each criterion is graded at four levels, from highest to lowest: exceeds standard, meets standard, partially meets standard and does not meet standard.
Cabell and Wayne's elementary schools scored above the state average for elementary schools in English and math in both categories. Statewide, West Virginia "partially met standards" for both subjects.
Wayne's elementary schools partially met those standards as well, though slightly better than the statewide average. Cabell County partially met standards during state testing, though it fully met standards for academic progress in both subjects.
Six elementary schools in Cabell County met or exceeded standards in both subjects and categories: Culloden, Davis Creek, Hite-Saunders, Nichols, Ona and Salt Rock. In Wayne County, Lavalette Elementary met or exceeded all standards. Central City Elementary is the only school in Cabell County to not at least partially meet standards in any subject or category.
At the middle school level, Cabell County exceeded the state average in English, while Wayne County exceeded in math. However, Cabell was slightly below the state average in math, while Wayne was slightly below average in English. Both counties' middle schools only partially met standards in those subjects and categories.
In Cabell County, Barboursville and Milton middle schools either partially or fully met standards in both subjects and categories. In Wayne County, Fort Gay Pre-K-8, Crum Pre-K-8, Buffalo, Ceredo-Kenova and Vinson middle schools either partially met or met standards.
For the high schools, Cabell County again exceeded the state average in English, but was slightly behind in math (both partially met standards). Cabell County also trailed the state in graduation rate - 82% compared to 90%.
Wayne's high schools trailed the state average in English, math and graduation rate (88%).
Cabell Midland and Huntington High both partially met standards in English but failed to do so in math, much like most high schools in the state. In Wayne County, Tolsia and Spring Valley did the same, though Wayne High failed to meet standards in any subject or category.
Full individual school results can be viewed by the public at www.mywvschool.org.