HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County woman jailed Saturday is accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor, according to West Virginia State Police officials.

Lindsay Coyan, 40, was charged with sexual assault in the third degree, sexual abuse in the third degree and solicitation of a minor after school administrators notified Wayne County School district officials of possible inappropriate communication with a student, West Virginia State Police Trooper Jonathan Johnson said.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

