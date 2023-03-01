HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County woman jailed Saturday is accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor, according to West Virginia State Police officials.
Lindsay Coyan, 40, was charged with sexual assault in the third degree, sexual abuse in the third degree and solicitation of a minor after school administrators notified Wayne County School district officials of possible inappropriate communication with a student, West Virginia State Police Trooper Jonathan Johnson said.
Johnson said Coyan was formally charged after a roughly two-month-long investigation into the accusations. She is currently housed at Western Regional Jail with bond set at $128,000.
The school district released the following statement regarding the charges.
“Wayne County Schools District Administrators were notified by School Administration of concerns regarding an adult having inappropriate communications with a student. Administrators immediately notified the West Virginia State Police, Child Protective Services, and the family of the student. The adult in question was immediately restricted from school property. The investigation that ensued from the report to the West Virginia State Police has led to formal charges against the adult. Wayne County Schools will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. Due to the pending legal matter, we cannot comment further at this time.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
