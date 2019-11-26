HUNTINGTON — A former Putnam County Schools employee pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child Monday, about a month after he was charged.
Alvie Junior Napier, 53, of Huntington, was arrested by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department in October and charged with sexual abuse by a parent/guardian and first-degree sexual assault.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard to those same charges. His plea was an information plea, which means he agreed to admit his guilt without a grand jury indictment.
According to the criminal complaint, in June 2014, Napier engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, who was younger than 12. The incident took place in Culloden.
Prior to his arrest, Napier was a custodian at West Teays Elementary in Teays Valley.
He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Jan. 22.