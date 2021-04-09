HUNTINGTON — Following a year where there were none, there could be a few local schools that hold prom in 2021, but they’ll have to do so while following state-issued guidance that encourages forward-facing line dances and games or other social distancing alternatives.
Cabell Midland High School will host its 2021 prom at Pumpkin Park in Milton on May 15, with strict guidelines in place limiting those who can attend and encouraging the safety of those who do attend.
School administrators announced the decision late last week. The dance will be open to all CMHS junior and senior students, and while underclassmen may be invited to attend, the night will be open to only Cabell Midland students so contact tracing may be more easily completed in case of exposure to the coronavirus.
Guidance released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources explains that the decision to hold proms for individual schools should be a decision of the local Board of Education in consultation with the local health department.
Some of those guidelines include reducing the number of people on the dance floor at any given time, encouraging social distancing through line dancing or forward-facing group dances, eliminating or limiting slow dancing songs, and providing other activities or games that attendees can participate in instead of dancing.
The DHHR also suggests that group photos should be limited to outdoor spaces and discourages the use of carpooling, limousines and buses due to potential exposures by having close contact with passengers and that seating should be provided for all attendees to discourage standing and congregating. Tables should be assigned and not shared. Tables should be spaced 6 feet apart from each other, with a limited number of chairs around the table.
Because of these restrictions, the group of senior and student government members at Huntington High School have worked with the administration to come up with an alternative plan instead of jumping through hoops to host a traditional dance.
HHS Principal Dan Gleason said details for the event have not been finalized but the school will release additional information soon. The event would occur May 15.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said plans haven’t been finalized for any school-sponsored proms, but that each of the three high schools in the county — Spring Valley, Wayne and Tolsia — are reviewing DHHR guidelines before making any decision.
“The early indication is that schools might look at hosting some sort of event for students, but it won’t look like a traditional prom dance,” Alexander said. “With the guidelines that were given, anything that looks like a traditional prom is unlikely.”