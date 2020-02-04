With widespread flu activity reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week in Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as moderate activity in Ohio, many local school districts have made the choice to close their doors or take extra precautionary measures to prevent further outbreaks.
Nationally, the CDC estimates there have been about 19 million flu diagnoses this season. Although hospitalization rates are on par with those of previous years, rates among children and young adults are higher than prior seasons.
“Closing the schools is a call I have to make, and at this point, it was best for the health of the kids,” Bill Boblett, superintendent of Boyd County Public Schools in Kentucky, said Monday following the district’s decision to close facilities Feb. 3 and 4. “What I do is look at the trends and data as far as attendance goes, and for the last seven days it was starting to decline.”
The district typically sees on average a 94% attendance rate, but it ended Friday at 89%, a number that Boblett expected to see drop further.
“There have been a lot of students out, but we also look at staff data, and that was also starting to decline,” Boblett said. “We work with local pediatricians, attendance clerks, to make sure we’re aware of what they’re seeing.”
Boblett said parents are encouraged to take the two days off to make sure school supplies, like coats and backpacks, are clean and that sick children are recovered before being sent back to school. Maintenance workers will take the additional time to thoroughly sanitize facilities and school buses.
Other Kentucky districts, such as Ashland Independent Schools and Fairview Independent Schools, also made the decision to cancel school Monday and Tuesday, as well as multiple facilities in Ohio’s Lawrence and Scioto counties.
So far, CDC reports for West Virginia indicate high outbreaks predominately in school settings, but no closures have been made.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director at Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said surveillance data is collected regionally by the state Bureau for Public Health. The western region, in which Cabell County is located, currently shows the highest levels of flu-like illness rates in the state, he said.
Cabell County School officials are monitoring flu activity closely in partnership with individual schools and the health department’s data collection, which detects clusters and hospitalization rates.
Even though it has been years since Cabell County Schools has been forced to close facilities due to illness, this could change at any time, according to Communications Director Jedd Flowers.
Flowers said while school doors remain open, it’s important for parents, students and staff to take preventative measures as illness continues to spread.
Parents are encouraged to keep an eye on their children for flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, aches or chills, and keep sick kids home from school until symptoms subside.
Basic practices, like washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and coughing into the arm, are also encouraged in order to keep schools clean.
Kilkenny said immunization remains the best way to prevent the flu, and it is never too late to be vaccinated.
Walk-in flu shots are still available free of charge at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.