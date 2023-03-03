Susan Porter, center, assists Juan Nicholas, right, and Jessica Vonville, left, as they fill out paperwork for Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County elementary schools welcomed the next generation Friday, as parents and students alike could get a first look at what pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will be like next year.
Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment took place throughout Cabell County on Friday. Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he looks forward to the students' future and is excited for the opportunities they will have in the upcoming years.
"Our nearly 1,000 students that are going to be enrolling for next year are all going to be well taken care of, they're going to be loved and they're going to have exceptional learning opportunities over the next several years," he said.
As parents filled out paperwork and could ask teachers questions, students had the chance to get to know the staff and work with some classroom materials, such as coloring or building.
Kindergarten teacher Becca McComas has been at Nichols Elementary for nine years and said she looks forward to meeting new parents and students at enrollment each year.
McComas recommended parents of new students to be encouraging when it comes to the new experience. Encouraging reading, helping with letters and going through other educational activities can be very beneficial, she said.
"I think the number one thing that you can do with your kid to help them in school is just to read with them and be supportive of their learning," she said. "Encourage them to make friends and keep that transition positive. It's really important to us that parents understand that we have their child's best interest in mind."
Highlawn Elementary Principal Robin Harmon said as the principal for the past 18 years, she enjoys meeting new students, younger siblings of former students and even some of her students from when she first started out bringing their young kids as well.
"It's great to see all the new families and the children with their parents and they're excited to be coming to school," Harmon said.
Harmon recommended parents join their child's school Facebook pages to stay updated on some events they can attend before starting school in the fall.
For parents who missed Friday's enrollment, Cabell County Schools, along with community organizations such as United Way of the River Cities, Brain Under Construction Zone and other entities, will host Super Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
In addition to games, activities and the chance to win prizes, information on pre-K and kindergarten will be available and parents can enroll their students during the Super Saturday event.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
