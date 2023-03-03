The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County elementary schools welcomed the next generation Friday, as parents and students alike could get a first look at what pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will be like next year.

Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment took place throughout Cabell County on Friday. Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he looks forward to the students' future and is excited for the opportunities they will have in the upcoming years.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

