Editor's note: This is an ongoing story and will be updated later in the day
CHARLESTON — A Charleston courtroom turned into a chemistry class Tuesday as a witness in a landmark opioid crisis trial broke down opioids to their molecules and explained how opioid use disorder takes hold of drug users.
The trial is the result of a civil lawsuit filed by Huntington and Cabell County in 2017 accusing three opioid distributors of fueling the opioid crisis in the area after shipping more than 80 million opioid pills to the area over an eight-year period.
The Big Three defendants -- AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. — defended themselves Tuesday by pointing at flaws in their relationship with the Drug Enforcement Administration, arguing they did not set supply quotas or prescribe the pills and once the pills were delivered, they were out of their control.
The governments want paid for costs associated with past and future efforts to eliminate the hazard, arguing the wholesalers failed to follow a duty under federal law to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates in the county.
The case is the first to go to trial among hundreds alleging the same. It’s a bench trial, which means the outcome will be decided by Charleston-based U.S. District Judge David A. Faber.
Dr. Corey Waller, a doctor who specializes in addiction medicine, said opioids work by activating opioid receptors within a nerve.
The body produces its own natural opiates, like endorphins, within opioid receptors in a nerve. When opioids enter the body, they also attach to those receptors tighter than the natural opiates.
Natural opioids medicines -- like morphine and codeine -- are extracted from poppy plants or other sources. Semi-synthetic opioids -- oxycodone or hydrocodone -- also derive from the poppy plant, but are lab enhanced. Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, are completely lab created.
The molecular structure of semi-synthetic opioids are nowhere near the naturally produced endorphin structure, Waller said, and heroin, oxycodone, hydrocodone all have the same core molecule.
Jennifer Wicht, an attorney for Cardinal Health, said hydrocodone and oxycodone are all legally prescribed drugs approved by the FDA and highly regulated. On the flipside, heroin is no longer a legally prescribed drug. There is also legally prescribed fentanyl and illicit fentanyl. Typically unregulated and illicit heroin and fentanyl are mixed and taken together by users, Wicht said.
The distributors have no control over the pills once they are delivered and have absolutely no control over illegal substances.
Waller compared the body’s natural opiate system to a soundboard with dozens of knobs and buttons, in which you are in full control and can make subtle changes to find the perfect sound. Ultimately all you have to do is turn it off, and you will see no effects.
On the flipside, opioid medicine introduced to the system is like a volume button. There is no subtlety or control, just an up or down knob, which can often be like an explosion that leaves damage, Waller said. Fentanyl turns the receptor up about as high as you can get, he said.
Waller said the center of substance use disorder is dopamine, a naturally occurring chemical in humans that creates happiness and motivation. When disrupted, the brain and body fail.
Dopamine levels on a normal day would be about 50 nanograms per deciliter and a bad day it would drop that to 40, making it difficult for someone to be motivated. On a great day, it could be around 100. The higher the level, the more invincible a person feels, including a lessened sense of pain or fear.
Dopamine levels on synthetic opioids, like heroin, oxy- and hydrocodone, rises to 900 because the opioids grasps onto the receptor and doesn't let go.
“When we disrupt that part of the brain we really disrupt all aspects of (...) how we react,” he said.
After the first time being used, Waller said the body is going to not want to make you go that high anymore, which causes a higher tolerance and causes the user to need more to feel that level again.
“The brain doesn't like to be told what to do, so it begins to regulate the system,” he said.
The body will shrink the amount of natural dopamine levels from the confusion of non-natural opioids being introduced to the body. The effect leaves dopamine levels well below a human’s worst day. As a result, users are often left chasing that high and happiness for years.
Waller said he wouldn’t define prescription drugs as a gateway drug, because it has the same effect on the receptors. The body cannot tell the difference.
“No, it has no idea,” he said. “The brain doesn't know what drug you just gave it. It just knows what reaction it had.”
The only difference among the three is how tightly they bind to the receptor, with heroin being the tightest and longest.
Alcohol has less impact than opioids and is more predictable, but can still be harmful, he said.
When asked if he thought there were patients with legitimate need for hydro- and oxycodone, he said yes, at the lowest possible dose for just a short amount of time. If they need it for more than a week, they would need to be under supervision, in his opinion.
Nonetheless, Wicht said the wholesaler does not collaborate with doctors in writing the prescriptions and doesn't have any interaction with the patients at all. The government is who controls the amount of pills distributed.
Wicht also pointed to a city of Huntington lawsuit against the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, which had blamed the commission for creating the opioid epidemic by pushing opioid prescriptions and naming pain as the fifth vital sign.