BURLINGTON, Ohio — Lab coats, safety goggles and a variety of scientific experiments took over Burlington Elementary School on Thursday for the school’s first Mad Scientist Night.

As students conducted 18 different experiments on sound, light, electricity and other aspects of science, their families could join in on the fun. Some experiments even included treats to enjoy such as making their own ice cream and cotton candy.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

