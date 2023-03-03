BURLINGTON, Ohio — Lab coats, safety goggles and a variety of scientific experiments took over Burlington Elementary School on Thursday for the school’s first Mad Scientist Night.
As students conducted 18 different experiments on sound, light, electricity and other aspects of science, their families could join in on the fun. Some experiments even included treats to enjoy such as making their own ice cream and cotton candy.
Fifth grader Molly Roach conducted experiments with third grader Piper Slone and said her favorite part was working at the “Shocking” table. This table included a plasma ball, or the device that can make a person’s hair stand up when they touch it; a Van de Graaff generator, which holds electricity and can shock people; and a battery experiment.
“I liked the ‘Shocking’ table because science is my favorite subject,” Molly said.
Piper said she does not like science, but she admitted she was having “tons” of fun at Mad Scientist Night.
Kathleen Beach attended Tuesday’s event with her scientists, fourth grader Mason and kindergartener Nash, and said she was surprised with the variety of experiments offered.
Beach said she and her children were having a great time, and she thought Mad Scientist Night was a positive way to get families in the school and allow students and parents to bond with their teachers.
“It’s really great to get out and just do something different with the kids and let them interact with their friends and their teachers outside of the regular school day,” Beach said. “It’s nice to do something outside of the normal but are educational activities that allow them to learn and have fun at the same time and get to feel comfortable being here and connecting with their teachers.”
After-school family event coordinator and K-5 math lab teacher Lela Petrie said bonded and connected is exactly how she hopes families felt during the Mad Scientist event.
“I hope they just feel a feeling of, for lack of a better word, bonding and having fun while they’re learning, that’s all we want,” she said.
Petrie said the students could complete all 18 experiments, but after 10, they could receive prizes and be entered into a drawing to win a microscope.
Petrie said the event was a joint effort from school staff and multiple community organizations, including the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Extension Office 4-H and other local organizations.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
