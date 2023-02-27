NEW BOSTON, Ohio — A $2.25 million expansion at Vinyl Kraft Acquisition Inc., in Scioto County is expected to lead to 73 new jobs over the next three years, according to a release from JobsOhio.
The company, based in New Boston, is expanding its business of making remodeling windows and doors, according to the release.
The family-owned business established in 1991 currently has a $5.4 million annual payroll, according to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.
The company is the largest manufacturing employer in Scioto County. It offers jobs and second chances to employees with histories of substance abuse and others, according to the release.
"We believe this is not only a compassionate business practice, but makes good business sense as well," said Mike Jacoby, OhioSE president.
Vinyl Kraft worked with the JobsOhio and Ohio Southeast Economic Development and the Scioto County Economic Development Department on the expansion project, according to a separate release.
The company plans to add new equipment to double its production and add automation.
"We are very excited about the trajectory of our future," said Ryan Rolfe, executive vice president of Vinyl Kraft Window and Door. "Being a labor-intensive manufacturer, our employees are truly what set us apart."
JobsOhio and Ohio Southeast Economic Development provided a $50,000 grant for the project. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority also assisted in the project.
"Vinyl Kraft has been an integral member of Scioto County's economy for more than 30 years and we are excited about this expansion," said Robert Horton, executive director of the Scioto County Economic Development Department.
"Vinyl Kraft's commitment to expanding in the county and the additional employment operations that will be available as a result of this expansion are excellent news for our entire region," Horton said.
