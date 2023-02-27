The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NEW BOSTON, Ohio — A $2.25 million expansion at Vinyl Kraft Acquisition Inc., in Scioto County is expected to lead to 73 new jobs over the next three years, according to a release from JobsOhio.

The company, based in New Boston, is expanding its business of making remodeling windows and doors, according to the release.

