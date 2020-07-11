Essential reporting in volatile times.

STOUT, Ohio – A Scioto County man died Friday after a vehicle in which he had been a passenger crashed into a creek in Stout.

According to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, first responders were called at about 10:37 p.m. Friday to the scene of a crash on County Road 96, approximately 1.2 miles south of State Forrest Road #2 in Nile Township.

Troopers believe Danny Grooms, 61, of Stout, Ohio, was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette northbound on County Road 96 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and his vehicle overturned onto its passenger side in a creek.

The front passenger, Jonathan Petrie, 38, also of Stout, Ohio, was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Nile Township Fire Department, Portsmouth Ambulance, and the Scioto County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

