WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — A Scioto County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in a child sex trafficking case, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
Larry Dean Porter, 72, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was sentenced in the case in federal court in Columbus. He was among 11 defendants indicted in the case in June, 2020.
Porter's physical and sexual abuse of women and children in Scioto County spanned numerous decades and involved additional victims other than those identified in the charged offenses in the case, according to a news release.
He was convicted for trading drugs obtained in Columbus and elsewhere for sexual access to children of drug-addicted parents and guardians, according to the release.
"Larry Dean Porter is a predator who manipulated and abused children and drug-addicted women in Southern Ohio for many years," Parker said. "He used force, violence and threats to coerce these vulnerable victims to engage in sex acts with him."
"Though no sentence can undo the indescribable, despicable harm he caused, it is fitting that he will spend the rest of his life where he belongs — in federal prison," Parker said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation Task Force began investigating Porter about four years ago.
Porter was convicted of sexually abusing multiple children and producing child pornography that he kept on flash drives, and at times burying the flash drives in the yard around his house, according to the release.
He also instructed drug-addicted parents to sexually abuse children and recorded it to use as blackmail, according to the release, threatening women to ensure they continued to comply with his demands and remain quiet about his crimes.
Porter's co-conspirators took three children under the age of 10 to Porter's home on a regular basis to traffic the children sexually in exchange for pills. The abuse occurred a few times per week for up to five years, according to the release.
He pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, child sex trafficking and participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the release.
Porter also was ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution to victims.
