The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

police BLOX icon 7.jpg
Metro Creative

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — A Scioto County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in a child sex trafficking case, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Larry Dean Porter, 72, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was sentenced in the case in federal court in Columbus. He was among 11 defendants indicted in the case in June, 2020.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you