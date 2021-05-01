IRONTON — A Scioto County, Ohio, man admitted violating community control sanctions this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to 47 months in prison.
Cody J. Cantrell, 27, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. Cantrell could be eligible for early release from prison after serving six months. He also agreed to participate in Finley’s re-entry court after being released from prison.
In an unrelated case, George D. Bowen, 42, of the 1000 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and admitted violating community control sanctions.
He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and given credit for 82 days already served. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of intimidation was dismissed.
In other cases:
Dana Frye, 43, of County Road 1, South Point, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for five years and with the possibility for early release after three years. Finley transferred the case to Judge Andy Ballard since her bailiff, Perry Adkins, investigated the case when he served as an investigator. The case had been set for trial May 27.
- Donald Malone, 31, of T
ownship Road 1340, South Point, rejected a plea offer that would have sentenced him to six to nine years in prison with the possibility of being released after serving four years on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. Jeff Smith, an assistant county prosecutor, said Malone has a lengthy criminal record. Malone also faces charges of felonious assault and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. The case is set for trial May 10. Finley set a final pretrial for May 5.
- Nathan Gilliam, 23, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of passing bad checks and failure to appear. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a program at the STAR Community Justice Center. He was ordered to stay in jail before beginning up to a 135-day program at STAR on May 4. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
James D. Hayes, 38, of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and failure to appear. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to get treatment at the ARC Center in Kentucky.