IRONTON — A Scioto County woman faces a three-year jail sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and to violating community control sanctions.
Carrie Barnes, 38, of Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded guilty in the drug case. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for July 15.
In an unrelated case, Elaina Webber, 33, of Morgantown, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and possession of drugs. Two other drug charges were dismissed. She was ordered to successfully complete a drug treatment program.
In other cases:
- Richard L. Robinson, 50, of South Point, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
- Seth Jeffers, 24, of Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded guilty to theft. He was placed on community control sanctions for two years and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Zachary R. Dement, 23, of Piketon, Ohio, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR, was placed on community control sanctions for four years, and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
- Ryan A. Bowman, 22, of Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to get treatment and stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year to have the felony charge dismissed.
- Nythau Brown, 23, of Hurricane, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. She was ordered to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year to have the drug charge dismissed.
- Stephen Kyle Wilson, 38, of Willow Wood, Ohio, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He also was ordered to get drug abuse treatment at Spectrum.
- Travis Eplion, 23, of Huntington, pleaded innocent to receiving stolen property. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Blake J. Owens, 27, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to intimidation. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Kensey A. Rakes, 45, of Proctorville, Ohio, pleaded innocent to breaking and entering and attempted burglary. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.