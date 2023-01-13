PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Scioto County grand jury has returned a 72-count indictment charging 18 people with drug charges, according to a news release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.
Charges included trafficking and possession of drugs, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy to trafficking in drugs and illegal manufacturing of drugs.
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the investigation in Scioto County, according to the release.
The case alleges the distribution of fentanyl and meth, according to the release.
Charged in the case were Jehwaun A. Booker Jr., 29, Jehquan A. Booker, 22, Jasmyne Anderson, 26, , Shaquille Thomas, 28, Papa S. Ndiaye, 20, Ronald L. Daniels, 47, Antone Jackson, 27, Ashtyn Gibson, 20, all of Dayton, and Lawrence C. Hicks, 47, of Cincinnati.
Charged locally were: Kristina L. Creveling, 48; George E. Webster, 48; Shanel E. Weatherford, 26; George Meade, 27; Elissa Williams, 22; and Thomas A. Boyle, all of Portsmouth, and Roger E. Turner III and Karen M. Green, 46, of Wheelersburg.
A number of those individuals were arrested earlier this week, according to the release.
Ronald Lennex, Courtney Gaines and Susan Carver, no ages listed, all of Portsmouth, also were arrested on charges not related to the investigation and placed in the Scioto County Jail.
A number of the defendants were arrested Tuesday and placed in jails in Scioto and Montgomery counties, according to the release.
Authorities confiscated 1,722 grams of meth, 151 grams of suspected fentanyl and five firearms, according to the release.
