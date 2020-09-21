Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A Scioto County man was killed Sunday when he struck an embankment after traveling off the road while trying to navigate a curve on his ATV, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Portsmouth.

The ATV flipped over and struck a tree, injuring Christopher R. Spencer, 39, of Lucasville. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with non life-threatening injuries, according to a report.

The crash was reported at 4:46 a.m. Sunday on County Road 136, Big Run Road, and remains under investigation.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.