LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A Scioto County man was killed Sunday when he struck an embankment after traveling off the road while trying to navigate a curve on his ATV, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Portsmouth.
The ATV flipped over and struck a tree, injuring Christopher R. Spencer, 39, of Lucasville. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with non life-threatening injuries, according to a report.
The crash was reported at 4:46 a.m. Sunday on County Road 136, Big Run Road, and remains under investigation.