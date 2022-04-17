Sisters Paty Robertson, 15, left, and Gaby Robertson, 13, of Barboursville, look through items on display at the silent auction as the 20th Rite Care Scottish Rite fundraising dinner takes place on Saturday inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — People gathered at Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center on Saturday for the 20th Rite Care event.
Hosted by Marshall University’s Speech and Hearing Center and the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation, the fundraising dinner helps raise money for the Scottish Rite Child Speech-Language Program offered through the university’s Speech and Hearing Center, which also serves as a training site for students in the Department of Communication Disorders at Marshall.
The Scottish Rite program has been providing services to children with communication disorders through the Speech and Hearing Center since 2002, according to a news release from Marshall.
In celebration of the event’s 20th anniversary this year, the program is seeking 200 individuals to donate $100, helping the organization raise an additional $20,000. Donations, which are tax deductible, can be sent to the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation Inc. at PO Box 294, Huntington, WV 25707.
Corporate sponsors for the program are Advantage Toyota; Dutch Miller; Tri-State Transit Authority; Mountain Health Network; American Electric Power; McDonald’s; Doug Reynolds; C2G Engineering; Dan Linville; Duffield, Lovejoy and Boggs; Todd Dudley with Raymond James; Marshall’s College of Health Professions; and Case Trucking.
