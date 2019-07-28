BARBOURSVILLE — Saturday unwrapped a picture-perfect late July day at the Cabell County 4-H Camp as the Huntington Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Foundation hosted its 18th annual Scottish Rite Picnic in Barboursville.
Proceeds benefit Marshall University's Lackey-Oshel RiteCare Clinic, which serves children and their families who need financial support to receive speech, language and literacy services. Speech, hearing and language are particular needs served by the Scottish Rite masons.
The RiteCare Clinic was founded in 2002 as part of the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center. The name honors the program's founders, James Lackey and Pat Oshel, both local Scottish Rite members.
The Huntington Scottish Rite also hosts an annual fundraising dinner, 5K run/walk and motorcycle ride benefiting the clinic.