J. Wayne Morris, leader of Buckskin Council’s delegation to the 2023 National Jamboree, awaits the arrival of a charter bus for transportation to the Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reservation from a Laidley Field parking area.
Boy Scouts from the Charleston-based Buckskin Council gather to provide family members with a group-portrait photo opportunity before departing from Laidley Field for the Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reserve, home of the 2023 National Jamboree.
J. Wayne Morris, leader of Buckskin Council’s delegation to the 2023 National Jamboree, awaits the arrival of a charter bus for transportation to the Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reservation from a Laidley Field parking area.
Boy Scouts from the Charleston-based Buckskin Council gather to provide family members with a group-portrait photo opportunity before departing from Laidley Field for the Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reserve, home of the 2023 National Jamboree.
About 15,000 Scouts from every U.S. state converged Wednesday on West Virginia to take part in scouting’s 20th National Jamboree, a 10-day gathering held at the 10,600-acre Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve bordering New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
A local traffic alert was issued by the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management early Wednesday, the arrival date for the event, for U.S. 19 and W.Va. 16 between Beckley and Fayetteville and Interstate 77 between Bluefield and Beckley because of increased traffic volume.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.