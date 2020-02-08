HUNTINGTON — Hundreds of Scouts, many of whom are vying for the rank of Eagle Scout, took over Marshall University on Saturday for the annual Merit Badge College for the Buckskin Council of Boy Scouts of America.
About 400 Scouts and more than 100 troop leaders had the opportunity to achieve up to two of about 75 different merit badges offered, ranging from dog care to railroading.
Troop 360 Scouts Laken Hill, 15, Haley Rider, 15, and Audrey Smith, 16, of Hurricane, West Virginia, are all working toward becoming Eagle Scouts — the highest rank attainable in the Scouts. The trio on Saturday was hoping to obtain a merit badge in Community Citizenship.
To prepare for their class, the girls had to attend a city council meeting and also met with a prosecuting attorney and an elected official. Hill said she was surprised by how many different topics city council discussed.
“I thought it was going to be a short meeting,” she said. “It was not.”
Assistant troop leader Colleen Sergent said the Merit Badge College will help her Scouts greatly when it comes to achieving their goal.
“You’d have to find somebody that’s willing to dedicate that extra time to come into the meeting and do it for just a couple (Scouts),” Sergent said. “This way, they are teaching a whole group and you are more likely to get an instructor. Getting a subject matter expert that does this, especially like the chemistry and some of the harder ones — the graphic arts and those kind of things — are really hard to find instructors for. So it’s always great the college can give us the facilities and the instructors that have that subject matter expertise.”
Each Scout had his or her own reason for pursuing the top achievement. Smith said she hopes it will help her as she is leaning toward joining the military. Hill said it will help her land a good job. Rider agreed.
“Also, why wouldn’t I?” Rider said. “It’s fun, and you get to learn new things.”
Carl Sullivan, district executive of the Adena District of the Buckskin Council, said the Merit Badge College is aimed at preparing Scouts for careers.
“For a subject matter expert to be able to share their experiences and knowledge that go beyond what’s simply in the merit badge — those are the types of things that help direct young people into a career,” Sullivan said. “That’s part of what we are trying to accomplish in our scouting program. Yes, we like camping, we like hiking, we like swimming and canoeing, but we want to develop a well-rounded young person who is of strong character and self-reliant, and a leader, not a follower.”
Sullivan said they appreciate Marshall offering its facilities as well as its staff. The space allows the large number of Scouts to come together, which helps develop lifelong friendships between troops, he said.
The Buckskin Council will have the University of Scouting on March 14 at West Virginia State University. Sullivan said it is similar to Merit Badge College, but has fewer options and also has more emphasis on adult volunteer training.