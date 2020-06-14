IRONTON — More than a dozen sealed drug indictments were returned last week by a Lawrence County grand jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The grand jury returned nearly 80 indictments, Anderson said. More than 20 of the indictments involved drug possession cases, he said. Most of those cases don’t end up with prison sentences. More emphasis has been placed on treatment, officials said.
Meanwhile, Shannon C. Johnson, 41, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Justin D. Hildreth, 28, of Township Road 935, South Point, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Anthony E. Jones, 30, of County Road 12, Proctorville, was indicted on two counts of possession of drugs and one count of receiving stolen property.
Joseph M. Lewis, 45, of County Road 411, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Lowell F. Ratliff Jr., 38, of the 700 block of Vernon Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Tyler Keith Sprouse, 24, of the 2400 block of South 11th Street, was indicted on a charge of the theft of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee.
James David Hayes, 37, of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Christopher W. Bryan, 30, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was indicted on charges of domestic violence and disrupting public services.
Roy G. Bentley, 54, of Township Road 109, South Point, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Michael W. Neff, 35, of County Road 107, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of attempted burglary and breaking and entering.
Shawn D. Siders, 34, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of attempted burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Kensey A. Rakes, 45, of Daisy Drive, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of attempted burglary and breaking and entering.
Kyle R. Fraley, 35, of County Road 1A, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence.
Jason E. Yates, 42, of Brubaker Drive, South Point, was indicted on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
David A. Woodyard Jr., 45, of Township Road 1163, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth, theft from a person in a protected class, two counts of breaking and entering, and felony and misdemeanor charges of theft.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish innocence or guilt.