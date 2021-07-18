HUNTINGTON — Now that new Cabell County Circuit Clerk Michael “Mike” J. Woelfel has been sworn in, it’s time to find a new magistrate judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit.
Woelfel was the youngest magistrate judge to be appointed in West Virginia when he began serving in the role 18 years ago. In 2018, he was appointed to be the chief magistrate.
Chief Circuit Clerk Judge Gregory L. Howard Jr. said he is looking for candidates to fill the vacancy.
Applications can be submitted to his office by Aug. 3. The address is 750 5th Ave., Suite 215, Huntington, WV 25701. The judge says the selection must be made by Aug. 12.
“I have to fill the vacancy within 30 days of it being created,” Howard said.
According to state law, magistrates must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school education or equivalent, resident in the county of their election and have not been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude.
Howard said there will be an unexpired term election for this position, so the appointed magistrate will serve until a May election, in which voters can choose a magistrate.
Howard said he will also appoint a new chief magistrate from the remaining six magistrates. He added that he is in the process of interviewing them for the position and plans to make the appointment within the next two weeks. Duties of a chief magistrate include administrative functions required of the magistrate courts, such as supervising the magistrate clerk, maintaining the scheduling, submitting all reports required by law and other similar matters. The chief magistrate is a liaison between the magistrate and circuit courts.