20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — A search is underway for the next dean of Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media and director of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism & Mass Communications.

The announcement came last week after current dean, Wendell Dobbs, told the university he would be stepping down from the position at the end of the academic year in June 2023.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

