HUNTINGTON — A search is underway for the next dean of Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media and director of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism & Mass Communications.
The announcement came last week after current dean, Wendell Dobbs, told the university he would be stepping down from the position at the end of the academic year in June 2023.
Dobbs is in his fifth year of serving as the dean of the college, a position he took after the retirement of Donald Van Horn in 2018.
Since 1985 the accomplished flutist has served as a professor at the Marshall University School Music, specializing in the flute and music theory. During his tenure, he has received the Pan Hellenic Society’s Teacher of the Year award in 1993 and was named a Distinguished John Deaver Drinko Fellow in 2007, among other awards.
A search is also underway for the next director for the School of Journalism & Mass Communications, which is under the umbrella of the arts and media college, following the 2021 retirement of the school’s former dean, Janet Dooley, after 42 years of service at Marshall University. The role is currently being served in the interim by Sandra York, a professor of multimedia journalism and the faculty adviser for The Parthenon, the institution’s student-run newspaper.
Communications Director Leah Payne said Tuesday the university is aided in the search by Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges Search, an employment search firm for higher education.
The search plan includes a session to gather information from the community on the attributes the next dean should have. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Drinko Library.
Both Dobbs and York are expected to remain as faculty at Marshall teaching music and journalism courses, respectively.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
