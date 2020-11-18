HUNTINGTON — Four individuals were arrested in Huntington on Wednesday on criminal drug and firearm charges following the execution of unrelated search warrants.
In one incident, three people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at 508 W. 23rd St. in Huntington at about 7:25 a.m. by members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Detective Bureau and HPD SWAT Team.
The raid was conducted in response to several shootings reported to HPD.
Robert Hamlin, 38, was charged with wanton endangerment, which occurred Nov. 15 in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue. Justin Daniels, 36, was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and one count of possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine. Jeremy Daniels, 39, was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Thirteen people, including two juveniles, were initially detained. One person detained was found to be in possession of a distribution amount of suspected heroin and a firearm, which led to a narcotics search warrant being issued.
While executing that warrant, police found about 77 grams of suspected heroin, 30 grams of suspected crystal meth, three firearms and other drug contraband, according to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.
Cornwell said more arrests are expected in that case.
Another Huntington man was also arrested on drug and firearms charges Wednesday after police executed a second search warrant at his home as part of an investigation into a wanton endangerment case.
Kevan Curry was charged with three felony counts of being a prohibited person with a firearm and a single count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver following HPD’s execution of a search warrant Wednesday. He also faces charges of wanton endangerment, felony destruction of property and discharging a firearm in the city limits stemming from another Nov. 15 incident.
According to Cornwell, members of the department’s detective bureau and SWAT team executed a search warrant at Curry’s home at 824 20th St., Apt. 2, in Huntington, and took him into custody as part of the Nov. 15 investigation.
Police found 4,132 grams (about 9.1 pounds) of suspected marijuana, $6,246 in cash, digital scales and packaging material inside the home Wednesday. The search also yielded a loaded revolver believed to have been used in that Nov. 15 incident. A second loaded handgun, a loaded pistol and ammunition were also found.
Cornwell said Curry was legally unable to possess those firearms because of a 2010 felony conviction. As a result, he was charged with three additional felony counts.