BURLINGTON, Ohio — Chrysanthemums and pumpkins are staples of the perfect autumn display, and the boldly colored items have been popping up on porches around the Tri-State in recent weeks.
People still searching for the colorful fall plants headed to Hatcher’s Greenhouse in Burlington, Ohio, on Thursday, where they found a selection of mums, pansies and other fall flowers in addition to pumpkins in a variety of colors and sizes.
Located at 8794 County Road 1, Hatcher’s Greenhouse offers flowers, trees and shrubs in addition to gift items for the garden or home. The greenhouse also offers Christmas trees at its Huntington location, at 1601 5th Street Road, closer to the holiday season.