HUNTINGTON — People wanting a nice place to rest and relax while enjoying a view of the Ohio River are in luck.
Employees with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District have spent the past few days installing new bench swings along the pathway at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
The riverfront park also offers a waterfront amphitheater, a playground and a section of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health. It is just one of several parks overseen by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, which also manages trails, facilities, events and activities in the Huntington area.