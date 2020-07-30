Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — People wanting a nice place to rest and relax while enjoying a view of the Ohio River are in luck.

Employees with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District have spent the past few days installing new bench swings along the pathway at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.

The riverfront park also offers a waterfront amphitheater, a playground and a section of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health. It is just one of several parks overseen by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, which also manages trails, facilities, events and activities in the Huntington area.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.