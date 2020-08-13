HUNTINGTON — As two professionals testified Thursday about inconsistent statements in their investigation of a rape allegation made against a Huntington man, another accuser testified about her own alleged assault.
The testimony was given Thursday in a Cabell County court at the third day of a trial for Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, who is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, two charges each for two then-18-year-old women who accused him of raping them in the fall of 2018.
During that time, Hardin was out of prison serving probation for misdemeanor battery after being accused of rape by a third woman.
Thursday’s testimony began with Huntington police officer Matt Null, whose work at the time was focused on sex crimes, and Shana Thompson, Marshall University’s Title IX investigator, before wrapping up with testimony from Hardin’s second accuser, who said she experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder as she tried to forget about her alleged rape at the hands of her close friend’s brother.
Null is the officer who took statements from the first alleged victim. His daughter had been on a sports team with the alleged victim’s sister and his own stepdaughter dated Hardin several years ago, defense attorney Kerry Nessel said in questing his investigation. Null said it isn’t uncommon that he knows people in investigations he conducts.
Thompson investigated a sexual misconduct and harassment complaint the first alleged victim made against Hardin. Hardin was a senior at the time, but was expelled as a result of the new indictment. His alleged victims were freshmen.
As part of the investigation, Null went to the museum where the alleged incident occurred. Surveillance video confirmed that the victim’s vehicle was there at the time she said.
He asked her to message Hardin to see how he would respond to her allegations. That request wasn’t an unusual police tactic, he said at Nessel’s questioning. Nessel implied it was an attempt to bait his client.
The messages were sent over Snapchat — a social media application that typically deletes communications after they are seen, unless the user tells it to save it.
Null also obtained a search warrant for Hardin’s phone, which had data pulled, and met Hardin during one of his classes. Hardin told Null he had discussions with the victim about things she didn’t want to do and things for which she wasn’t prepared.
The night of the incident, Hardin asked the victim several times to have sex, but she told him no. He knew she was a virgin but comfortable with everything but sexual intercourse.
Hardin told Null he was only about halfway inside of her — for 20-30 seconds the first time and 30 seconds to 1 minute second time. Both times were just a slip from the sweat between the two, he said. The first time he “slipped,” they looked at each other and he told her, “You don’t want to do this, do you?” and she said no, Hardin allegedly told both Null and Thompson.
When it happened again about 20 minutes later, she asked him to please stop, Null testified Hardin had said to him.
“I honestly did not mean to do it,” Hardin told Null.
During the interview with Thompson, Hardin denied there was any penetration at all.
Null testified that Hardin told him the victim was “wigging out” and asking if she should be worried about the blood. He said he believed she was embarrassed because she doesn’t understand her body.
He told Thompson the alleged victim had never brought it up to him, despite him having sent a messaging stating those symptoms would go away in a few hours.
Hardin said they had discussed the act after the incident and he apologized.
While being questioned by defense attorney Abraham Saad, Thompson said she had no evidence to prove there was vaginal intercourse, as the alleged victim had testified. No one had brought it up.
At assistant prosecutors Kellie Neal and Sharon Frazier’s questioning, Thompson said it would be normal for a victim to forget some details of an attack.
Hardin said he thought she was having “buyer’s remorse” because he ended up dating another girl.
He told Null that a Snapchat of him with his newly reconciled girlfriend was the reason the victim went to police, but Null said it was reported before that photo had been sent.
Hardin told Thompson the victim had a hard time accepting her role in the acts and continuously messaged and contacted him wanting reassurance about what had occurred because she had regret. Whatever occurred in those messages isn’t known, however, because they were sent over Snapchat. It’s his word against hers, Nessel said.
While reported after the first victim, the second alleged assault occurred a few weeks earlier.
Hardin’s second accuser was close friends with his sister and he approached her at a bar one night checking in on his sister. The alleged victim said Hardin was attractive, nice and that she was interested in starting a romantic relationship.
On the night of the alleged attack, she had invited him to her apartment to watch a movie. They went into her room where her TV was and sat on opposite sides of the bed. He moved toward her and started kissing her. He then grabbed her and pulled himself on top of her. She was OK with that, she testified, but then he started touching her private areas. She said she moved his hands and pulled away.
He forcibly put his hands in her pants and she was unable to remove his hands. She said she started bleeding because he was being so rough. Some of it got on Hardin. He then climbed on top of her.
“He said to me, ‘Consent is a really big thing for me,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t want to do anything,’” she said. “And then he pulled my pants to the side and had sex with me anyway.”
He was not wearing protection and ejaculated inside her, she testified. There was blood on her carpet, she said, but she deleted photo evidence because she was trying to forget what happened.
Her apartment had thin walls and individual rooms had panic buttons in them if residents needed help. Saad questioned why the alleged victim didn’t yell for help from one of her roommates or press the button.
Eventually Hardin left and the victim went to her roommates immediately and said she thought she had been raped, she said. She had told her roommates she didn’t plan on having sex with him before the incident.
Her roommates tried to get her to go to the police, stating he can’t keep doing this to people, but she took a bath to ease her pain instead. Her friends left her to go out on the town, she said.
They only texted for three days, she said, mostly about his relationship with his on-again, off-again girlfriend. At least once he brought her food. She said she was a little bit jealous of his girlfriend, but still wanted to help Hardin with his issues.
Saad said at one point, the alleged victim sent Hardin a photo she took of his girlfriend at a bar with another man. In those text messages, they talked about mutual love and his want to learn how to have “loving sex” rather than rough.
The alleged victim said she might show him one day, when he got over his girlfriend. When he asked how she would change the sex they had, the alleged victim told him to have loving sex it had to be mutual.
She then told him their sex would have been better if she had more experience. She said Hardin wasn’t acting like anything was wrong, so she thought maybe she was making a big deal out of nothing. She was trying to justify what happened, she said.
The communication eventually fizzled out, Saad said, because Hardin’s sister told him to stop talking to the alleged victim if he wasn’t looking for a relationship. That angered the alleged victim enough to make the allegations, he said.
She said after that she attempted to forget about what occurred until she read the first victim’s blog while she was at the beach on vacation. She reached out to discuss their experiences and was convinced to come forward after that, she testified.
“I’m so torn between putting my story out there and keeping it to myself,” she said she wrote to the first accuser. “I don’t want people to pity me or treat me any differently, but I do want them to realize what a sick individual he is.”
Saad attempted to say Hardin was not the first man she had accused of sexual assault, but prosecutors objected and the question line ended.
The trial will continue Friday morning.