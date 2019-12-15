IRONTON — A second competency evaluation was ordered Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a former Ironton area man indicted earlier this year on two counts of arson.
Following an evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati, William Terry Nelson, 52, was found competent to stand trial. However, his lawyer, Gene Meadows, asked for a second evaluation and Judge Andy Ballard agreed to the request.
In an unrelated case, Patricia Marie Short, 20, of Westview Street, South Point, pleaded innocent and not guilty by reason of insanity on a charge of trafficking in drugs. A competency evaluation was ordered for Short at Court Clinic.
In other cases:
- Cheryl Jarrell, 37, of the 100 block of Thomas Street, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. A charge of burglary was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Jarrell also was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service and get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton after being released from STAR.
- Timothy K. Adkins, 35, of Township Road 194E, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to a charge of felonious assault. Bond was set at $25,000. If released on bond, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Luke E. Knotts, 31, of Ohio 93, Pedro, pleaded innocent to possession of meth. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Tyler L. Cable, 34, of Ohio 7, Crown City, pleaded innocent to a charge of impersonation of a police officer. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Jerry L. Webb Jr., 59, of Sciotoville, Ohio, pleaded innocent to possession of meth. He was released on a $2,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Wanda J. Stapleton, 47, of the 2500 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to stay on sanctions.