20210909 healingfield 07.jpg
A second date for the Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery walking tour has been added.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A second date for the Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery walking tour has been added.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District announced the event, which will focus on the history of the Huntington cemetery, last month. The first tour will be Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. The second date, which was recently announced, will be Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., the park district’s Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick said in an email.

The walking tours are free. Before the tours begin, attendees should meet at the cemetery office.

A historical walking tour has been held at the cemetery in years past, Patrick previously told The Herald-Dispatch.

Patrick and Cemetery Manager Eldora McCoy will guide the events. The upcoming tours will give an in-depth look at the cemetery and those who are buried there, such as Civil War soldiers, notable Huntington residents and a Titanic survivor. Patrick said the stops will focus on historic facts and some urban legends.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

