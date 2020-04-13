HUNTINGTON — A project to expand Interstate 64 to six lanes between the Guyandotte River bridge and the 29th Street exit in Huntington is one of 41 projects that the West Virginia Department of Transportation will put out to bid Tuesday, April 14.
The estimated $109 million project would expand 3.51 miles of Interstate 64 to six lanes and replace the bridge that runs over the Guyandotte River and train tracks.
The project is the third and final interstate project planned for the general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2017, though more could come.
Paired with the ongoing project to expand the road and replace five bridges between Merritts Creek and the Huntington Mall, once completed, the project will make the interstate six lanes from the the 29th Street exit to the mall.
Two other Cabell County projects will also go out to bid Tuesday: .74 miles of resurfacing on Blue Sulpher Road and correcting three slides with a piling wall along W.Va. 10 at Salt Rock Road.
Two Wayne County projects will also be bid: resurfacing 2.29 miles along W.Va. 37 to East Lynn to boat ramp entrance of the lake and resurfacing 1.01 miles along W.Va. 152, Moses Fork Mountain.
The bidding will be done remotely to adhere to social distancing guidelines. It is the second bid done remotely.
“It is important that we adhere to Governor Justice’s Executive Orders and that we do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Byrd White, secretary of DOT, in a release. “With every job we do to keep the roadways open, safe and functioning for the public, we are also focused on the safety of our employees and contractors."
At the end of March, the Division of Highways implemented a plan to allow continued public service for essential roadwork and emergency situations while reducing the number of workers present at one time in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Transportation workers were split into two groups and two-week time periods were established. For each two-week time period, one group teleworks from home, completing a rigorous training course. The other group continues roadwork and emergency response, while taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure. At the end of two weeks, the groups switched.
Bridge inspection crews will continue to inspect bridges on the pre-determined schedule, but specialized crews that travel all over the state will be temporarily shut down to avoid increased exposure.