HUNTINGTON — Ursulette Ward, the executive director of Unlimited Future Inc., said she feels invigorated when she looks at a mural on the side of Ebenezer Day Care Center.
The artwork, which was installed last year, features a young Black boy blowing dandelion seeds in the wind, along with images from Fairfield’s history. It is part of a series of three murals to be installed along 8th Avenue in Huntington.
“It gives people hope for the future. At least I would hope that it would give people a sense of hope and direction for the future and inspire people to do more,” Ward said. “And let them know that they can be more and do whatever they want.”
The second of the murals will be on the exterior of Unlimited Future Inc., which is a nonprofit micro-enterprise development center and business incubator. Volunteers are helping artist Betsy Casanas install the piece this week. The reveal of the mural will be Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at Unlimited Future Inc., 1650 8th Ave.
The design of the mural features a Black woman who connects the past, present and future together, Ward said. It also “gives representation and respect” to the founding fathers of Unlimited Future Inc.
“What we want to represent this establishment or organization is individuals can come here when they need help and guidance,” Ward said. “So our vision as Unlimited Future is to see a thriving local economy supported by local entrepreneurs, and you can come here for that help and that guidance.”
Mitzi Sinnott, an organizer of the 3-Building Mural Project, said she has seen the impact of the first mural spread beyond Fairfield as other public art projects were underway or started after the first installation.
“Art gives a soul and a heart to things. It gives you hope and it gives you energy,” she said.
Donations to support the third mural in Fairfield can be made online at www.unlimitedfuture.org/3buildingmural/. Sinnott said the group also plans to buy lighting for the murals. Supporters for the murals include CSX Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. The City of Huntington gave $23,500 for the project.
Casanas, who has over 28 years of experience with public art, said she was contacted by Sinnott about the project. She has completed over 70 murals around the world, she said. Casanas, who is from Philadelphia, is the founder of the Semilla Arts Initiative.
“This is like just very similar to the kind of work that I’ve been doing. A lot of the murals that I’ve done, I try to represent folks that aren’t famous; I try to give voice to communities of color … and change the narrative,” Casanas said of the in-progress mural. “I feel like a lot of the narratives for Latino and just Brown and Black communities have been very stereotypical in the media. So, with the public art, it’s about highlighting the people’s story.”
Volunteers throughout the week have included students from St. Joseph Catholic School and Marshall University. Samantha LaFon, a freshman on Marshall University’s women’s basketball team, said she learned about the 3-Building Mural project after volunteering with Positive People Association. LaFon and other student-athletes are working on the mural Friday.
She said the installation of a mural depicting a Black woman in the neighborhood is “motivating.”
“To me, very powerful. It almost makes me feel like, ‘Hey, you know … people are going to see this, and when people see her, that’s how they see me, too,’” LaFon said of the image.
The addition of the mural is also a reflection of the work that happens inside the building. Sara Loftus, the program director of Unlimited Future Inc., said the organization is in the beginning stages of programs to make the 8th Avenue Arts District. The idea includes community gardens, events focused on the arts and providing support to artisans for entrepreneurial endeavors.
“(What) we’re hoping is, right now, it’s a seed that’s starting here and we’ll incubate it to be something bigger,” Loftus said.