WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A second person has been charged in a Dec. 8 shooting in Mingo County that left a local man dead.
On Dec. 8, Curtis Orlando Artis, 29, of Huntington, was shot and killed in East Williamson. Pierre Antonellio Taylor, 48, of Williamson was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting.
During the investigation, police found that Stephanie Michelle Teeters, 40, of Williamson, was Taylor’s current girlfriend. On Dec. 15, police asked Teeters where Taylor’s cell phone was, and she said she had no knowledge of the phone or its location. The question was asked as part of a recorded statement.
On the same date, police say Teeters was heard on a recorded jail phone call telling Taylor that she just got back from the police station and that she was questioned and asked about his cell phone. Taylor told Teeters on the phone call to “not give them my s**t.”
Teeters’ charges are listed in her criminal complaint as murder in the first degree and accessory after the fact. She is not currently in jail, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.
