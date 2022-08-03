ASHLAND — The next phase of a construction project in Ashland will begin next week.
The second phase of the Dixon Street project will begin Monday, Aug. 8, the City of Ashland said. The contractor will install a new curb and gutter, sidewalks and asphalt pavement.
Traffic on Dixon Street will be affected by slowdowns and occasional temporary street closures. Drivers should take alternative routes to avoid delays. According to a city Facebook post, the construction area will begin at the end of the Phase 1 construction area and extend west past Long Street.
Construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Some work may occur outside of normal construction hours. Completion of the phase is expected to be in mid-November.
For further questions, contact the Department of Engineering at 606-385-3332, or submit a comment via Ashland Cares on the City of Ashland’s website.
