HUNTINGTON — Marshall University made a second round of salary cuts official, this one covering employees making $50,000 to $100,000 annually.
Pay for the 650 school employees in that range will be reduced on a sliding scale, 1% for those at the bottom and 5% for those at the top. An earlier phase of temporary pay cuts started in July for 140 employees making $100,000 or more annually, and prior to that, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert and Provost Jaime Taylor each took a voluntary pay cut.
Gilbert announced the latest cuts in an email message Thursday, blaming the move on sagging fall enrollment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reductions take effect in the pay period beginning Sept. 12 and will be reflected in paychecks starting Oct. 9. Gilbert had reported to the board of governors that the cuts were likely.
Employees paid $50,000 to $54,800 will see their pay cut 1%; in the next tier, up to $60,750, 2%; in the tier capped at $68,450, 3%; $77,775, 4%; and $90,000 to $100,000, 5%. At the highest end of the scale, the cuts calculate to $5,000 annually, or $416 a month.
The reductions are intended to last no longer than a year, and pay will be restored if revenues increase, Gilbert said.
Fall enrollment declined by approximately 4.6%, he said. That is less than the 15% initially projected for universities nationally.
“While the enrollment numbers may appear better than we had perhaps expected, we have proportionately more in-state students and fewer international/out-of-state students than we had last year,” Gilbert said. “This change in our student mix means we are bringing in less money per student, and it looks like our revenues will be down by $3.6 million compared to last year.”
The school also has frozen vacant positions and state-funded travel; scaled back campus events; trimmed the ranks of graduate assistants and student workers; slashed operating, maintenance and utility budgets; and reduced the number of course sections to cut instructional expenses. In addition, the university in April refinanced bonds, saving the institution $1 million a year.
Additional spring semester moves could include furloughs and more cuts in pay, course sections and operating budgets.
“Furloughs — if necessary based on reduced enrollment and revenue in the spring — would be one of the very last measures we would take,” Gilbert said. “My goal all along has been to protect and preserve the jobs of our permanent employees, and that remains my focus.”