HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is partnering with Cabell County Schools to offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at middle schools beginning Monday, Dec. 6, according to a news release.
Those who received their first dose of their two-dose series at the previous school-based clinics will be able to receive their second dose at one of the upcoming clinics. Parents and children in need of their first dose are encouraged to attend as well.
The clinics will be conducted from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at the following middle schools:
- Milton Middle School, Monday, Dec. 6
- Barboursville Middle School, Tuesday, Dec. 7
- Huntington East Middle School, Wednesday, Dec. 8
- Huntington Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 9.
Vaccine will be available for those ages 5 and older. Parental authorization is required for those under the age of 18. Adult COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for parents who need them. No appointment is needed prior to attending the clinics.
The flu vaccine will be available and is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age. The pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the flu vaccine, are available weekly at the COVID-19 Vaccine Center at the Huntington Mall. The COVID-19 Vaccine Center is located at 8 Mall Road in the storefront next to Best Buy and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, visit cabellhealth.org or call 304-526-3383.
Statewide, 1,466 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 297,415, and 50 new virus-related deaths, for a total of 4,945.
Among the deaths reported Thursday — including reconciliations from death certificates — were an 86-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, all from Cabell County, and a 76-year-old woman from Putnam County.
There were 7,113 active cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (65), Berkeley (637), Boone (74), Braxton (55), Brooke (101), Cabell (326), Calhoun (37), Clay (30), Doddridge (30), Fayette (190), Gilmer (17), Grant (60), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (105), Hancock (100), Hardy (67), Harrison (328), Jackson (69), Jefferson (300), Kanawha (515), Lewis (118), Lincoln (80), Logan (138), Marion (212), Marshall (124), Mason (73), McDowell (77), Mercer (312), Mineral (114), Mingo (122), Monongalia (229), Monroe (41), Morgan (98), Nicholas (187), Ohio (203), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (137), Putnam (207), Raleigh (314), Randolph (69), Ritchie (35), Roane (59), Summers (27), Taylor (83), Tucker (10), Tyler (28), Upshur (94), Wayne (110), Webster (33), Wetzel (77), Wirt (29), Wood (335) and Wyoming (53).
Scholarship winner
A Lawrence County student was among the winners of $10,000 scholarships announced in Ohio’s Vax-2-School public outreach campaign to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.
Emerson White, of Ironton, was announced as one of Thursday’s 30 winners.
The sweepstakes was open to Ohio residents between the ages of 5 and 25 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to the registration deadline.
Each day through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced on Twitter and Instagram. Grand prize winners will be announced Friday during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school or career program of the winner’s choice, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Health.
Delta causing increases
While attention shifts to the new omicron variant, a familiar adversary is driving up coronavirus cases again in Kentucky, Gov Andy Beshear said Thursday.
The delta variant — which inflicted considerable suffering in recent months — is responsible for the new upswing in COVID-19 cases, the governor said. Kentucky surpassed 3,000 new virus cases Wednesday for the first time since the start of October, he said.
“We are seeing cases escalate,” Beshear said at a news conference. “Now I hope that it is temporary. Or perhaps we will just be at a much larger plateau, where there are ups and there are downs.”
Later Thursday, the state reported 2,841 new virus cases and 40 more virus-related deaths, while the rate of Kentucky residents testing positive for COVID-19 increased to 9.2%. Kentucky’s death toll from the virus surpassed 11,000.
The latest increase in cases means long-beleaguered hospitals are receiving more patients. Virus-related hospitalizations across Kentucky were up about 11% in the past week, Beshear said.
The Democratic governor again implored unvaccinated Kentuckians to take the COVID-19 vaccine and for the vaccinated to get their booster shot when eligible. People also should wear masks when in indoor public places to combat the virus’s spread, he said.
Statewide, 60% of all Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 13% have received the booster shot, Beshear said.
Waning immunity among the vaccinated is a likely factor in the new increase in virus cases, he said.
On a daily basis, booster shots are outpacing new vaccinations in the state, he said.
From March 1 to Dec. 1 of this year, more than 80% of all COVID-19 cases and virus-related hospitalizations and deaths in Kentucky were among the partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.
As for omicron, the governor has said the new variant is a reason for concern but not for panic.
“Remember, breathe,” the governor said Thursday. “We don’t know if this one is going to be worse or not. We will have the information. And we have more tools than ever before.”
But the new variant shows the coronavirus is “not done with us,” he said.
“We can’t be done with it,” he added. “But we can win and we can protect each other.”
The omicron variant has not been detected in Kentucky. Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said he is working with local health departments and labs to identify any suspected cases as quickly as possible.
“People should expect we will have (omicron) cases,” Beshear said.
Reflecting how little is known about omicron, the governor added: “We don’t necessarily know that this one will be harsher than delta, which has been really harsh.”
The U.S. recorded its first known omicron infection Wednesday, in a fully vaccinated person who returned to California from South Africa, where the variant was first identified. A second U.S. case was confirmed Thursday in Minnesota, involving a vaccinated man who had been in New York City.