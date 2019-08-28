CHARLESTON - While it took longer than hoped to overcome technological and regulatory hurdles, representatives with DraftKings said the timing of the launch of their mobile sports wagering app in West Virginia is ideal.
"This is the second state we're launching in, so we're very excited," Tim Dent, DraftKings chief compliance officer, said of the 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, launch of the sports betting app.
While the launch comes a year after on-site sportsbooks began opening at state casinos, Dent said the timing of the launch of sports betting apps in West Virginia is perfect, just ahead of the kickoff of NFL and college football seasons.
"We're excited to be expanding into West Virginia, and we're excited for West Virginians to have the opportunity to bet on the game this weekend between West Virginia University and James Madison," he said.
DraftKings is partnered with Penn National Gaming, which operates the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town.
"Penn National is a great company. They've been a great partner," Dent said.
While West Virginia law requires that sports wagering apps be licensed through state casinos, the app can be downloaded and used anywhere in the state.
A year ago, DraftKings launched its mobile sports betting app in New Jersey, and in one year, paid out $720 million on 23 million wagers, helping New Jersey surpass Las Vegas as the top sports betting market in the U.S.
Stephan Mirgalia, communications director for DraftKings, said 40% of the wagering in New Jersey takes place within 10 miles of the New York state line, as out-of-staters come into the state to place wagers, something he said West Virginia border counties will experience.
"I think you'll see a lot of that here," he said.
Because bettors have to be within the state when they place their bets, Dent and Mirgalia agreed that restaurants, bars and clubs in border counties should benefit from visits from players from neighboring states and metro areas.
The DraftKings launch comes two days after FanDuel launched its West Virginia mobile app, in affiliation with The Greenbrier casino. Both companies began as fantasy sports betting sites, and both apps feature sports wagering and fantasy sports options.
"DraftKings embraces competition," Dent said. "We think competition is good and provides the consumers in West Virginia the best product and best experience."
Dent and Miraglia were in Charleston on Tuesday as part of a media tour to promote the mobile app launch.
A third mobile sports betting app provider, William Hill Sports, is completing testing by the state Lottery and expected to come online shortly.
Meanwhile, the two state casinos owned by Delaware North, Mardi Gras in Nitro and Wheeling Island, remain sidelined after legal issues with its sports betting software provider forced it to shut down both on-site sportsbooks and mobile betting apps for both casinos in March.
The two casinos had been the first to offer sports wagering apps, beginning late last December.
