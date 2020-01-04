CHARLESTON — West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch is ready to defend his department and its Child Protective Services agency in court, he said Friday.
The state DHHR is facing a federal class-action lawsuit alleging it has violated the federal and constitutional rights of the nearly 7,000 children in the overburdened system.
This week, the state’s representation met via teleconference with the plaintiffs’ representation — A Better Childhood, a national advocacy group for children; Disability Rights West Virginia, a statewide disability rights organization; and Shaffer & Shaffer PLLC, a state law firm. U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia Judge Thomas Johnston denied the state’s request for a stay while he decides on the state’s motion to dismiss the case.
Johnston also asked both parties if they would be willing to sit down to discuss a settlement. Marcia Lowry, executive director of A Better Childhood, said Monday both parties agreed. Crouch said Friday he did not agree just yet.
“I want to go to court,” Crouch said. “I’m fine to go to court with regard to ABC. I don’t think they have a role in this, and we will show our program to a judge. They want to fight this in the press. Again, they didn’t come to us. They didn’t ask us what we are doing. They came to this state to look for clients. There are people that fall through the cracks in every state.”
Crouch said he is always willing to sit down and talk, but he doubts he would give consent to a settlement with ABC like he did with the Department of Justice.
The state has until Jan. 13 to respond to the plaintiff’s response to the motion to dismiss.