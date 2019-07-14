ASHLAND - Drivers who use Blackburn Avenue (Kentucky 168) in Ashland should expect delays this week as highway crews begin drainage culvert repairs.
Highway crews will close a section of the roadway between Roberts Drive and 6th Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes during construction and use caution if traveling through the work zone, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Updates will be provided on road signs and message boards.