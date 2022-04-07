CHARLESTON — Parties in West Virginia’s ongoing bench trial against pharmaceutical companies heard insight Thursday from Mercer County Circuit Judge Derek Swope on how he will decide the case.
“I’m visual, see. I use a chalkboard in my courtroom usually. It’s how I figure all sorts of things out,” Swope told the litigators.
In this case, he said, he plans to cover the large projector screen in the ceremonial courtroom at the Kanawha County Courthouse with butcher paper.
On the paper, Swope will list all defendants in the case — he estimates there currently are 21 — and sort evidence presented by the state and the defendants that support or refute arguments.
Swope is tasked with deciding two things: whether actions committed by the pharmaceutical companies constitute a public nuisance and whether they violated the state’s consumer protection act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioid medications.
“I’m the juror (in this case), and I’m telling you this is how I’m going to do this. I may be a simpleton and this is a simpleton way, but this is how the simpleton is going to do it. I don’t care what you do — this is what I’m going to do,” Swope said. “If there is enough in the box, a preponderance of evidence that I think amounts to a win, you win. If there’s not enough, you lose.”
The state of West Virginia, under Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, has brought the lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies, including a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is owned by Johnson & Johnson.
Morrisey spent seven minutes in the courtroom Thursday, which marked the fourth day of the ongoing trial.
The case originally was filed in Boone County Circuit Court but was later moved to the state’s Mass Litigation Panel. The bench trial is expected to last at least two months.
Testimony presented Thursday centered around marketing tactics and strategies used by pharmaceutical companies to increase their opioid sales by recruiting more doctors to prescribe the drugs.
In prerecorded video depositions, representatives from Teva and Janssen walked counsel through corporate marketing plans specific to opioid products.
Paula Williams, a product manager at Teva who worked on marketing campaigns for the fentanyl citrate Actiq — a since-discontinued drug — in the 2000s, said in her deposition that the drug was targeted mostly at people with cancer-related pain.
But literature approved by the company and used to promote the drug showed it being advertised for lower back pain and other conditions.
On a slide from an internal presentation Williams gave to other members of the company involved in marketing and selling the opioid, two cartoons stood at a desk, with a sign in the back reading, “Sell like crazy, rake in the dough, buy lots of cool stuff.”
“Our old mission statement was more eloquent, and dignified, but not nearly as effective,” text below the cartoon read.
Williams said the cartoon slide was “meant as a joke.”
“It might not be in great taste, but that was not our mission statement,” Williams said. “It was probably meant to be a joke, (and) not a great one.”
When asked if the company sold its drugs “like crazy,” Williams said she “wouldn’t know how to define that.”
Other testimony Thursday came from Kimberly Deem-Eshleman, a product director at Janssen who oversaw the brand marketing for Nucynta Extended Release, an opioid pain medication that hit the market in 2011. Deem-Eshleman appeared via prerecorded video depositions.
Deem-Eshleman explained how brand marketing worked at Janssen, and how representatives would work on different campaigns to educate physicians and pharmacists on new drug therapies.
She said the company paid for access to several databases and analytics tools to help find doctors in certain areas and see what their prescribing practices were.
When asked if she believed Janssen played a role in the most recent opioid epidemic in the United States, Deem-Eshleman responded, “I do not.”
The final testimony Thursday came from Matthew Perri, an expert in pharmaceutical marketing. Fred Baker, counsel for the state, began questioning Perri on marketing tactics.
Perri analyzed thousands of documents from defendants outlining their marketing techniques and created a case study to analyze them. The court adjourned for the day before Perri could share more.
Perri’s testimony will pick back up at 10 a.m. Friday.