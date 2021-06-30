ATLANTA — Gov. John Carney of Delaware will serve a second one-year term as chair of the Southern Regional Education Board, according to a news release. He was re-elected June 11 in a virtual meeting of the Board’s Executive Committee, along with Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith of Kentucky as vice chair and Sen. Robert H. Plymale of West Virginia as treasurer.
Carney leads the collaborative work of governors, legislators and state education leaders on SREB’s 80-member board to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education.
“I’m looking forward to serving as chair of SREB for another year,” Carney said. “This work is as critical as ever, given the toll this pandemic has taken on our students and educators. Working with the great team at SREB, we will work to ensure every child has the supports they need to be successful.”
Currently the senior director, U.S. Regions, for National Geographic, Smith’s career has spanned a variety of leadership roles in P-12, higher education, non-profit and philanthropy organizations. She began her career as a classroom teacher and has taught in the teacher preparation program at the University of Kentucky. Smith has served on the SREB board since 2020.
A member of the West Virginia legislature since 1993, Plymale has been an SREB board member since 2003.
“I am honored to continue to serve as the treasurer of SREB,” Plymale said. “In the post-COVID-pandemic era, SREB’s expertise in policy, school improvement and educating the workforce are needed by each member state now more than any time since organization was founded in 1948.”