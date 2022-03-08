CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow the person appointed to replace former state Supreme Court justice Evan Jenkins to remain on the bench until at least 2024.
The Senate adopted House Bill 4785 in a 30-3 vote. The House of Delegates passed the bill Feb. 23.
Before it can go to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration, the House will have to vote on whether to agree to a technical change to the bill.
The bill was introduced less than a month ago in response to Jenkins’ “unexpected and fairly abrupt resignation,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said Tuesday.
If House Bill 4785 becomes law, a special election would be required to fill a judicial vacancy if more than three years remain on the exiting official’s term.
West Virginia law currently holds that such an election take place when less than two years remain in the term of an elected judicial official — Supreme Court justices, circuit judges, family court judges and magistrates.
The potential law would be applicable to “any vacancy existing at the time of passage” of the bill, which includes the vacancy left by Jenkins when he resigned Feb. 6.
On Tuesday, Trump said the bill is good policy.
“I know it’s abrupt,” Trump said. “It’s an abrupt change, but it seems to me that whoever is the choice of the governor to fill that vacancy should not be having to learn how to be a Supreme Court justice (then) immediately run for office for an election ... in November of this year.”
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said he supports the bill, noting that it came “at an odd time.”
Woelfel said the bill would lead to a broader pool of applicants for the Supreme Court vacancy, saying the position is more appealing if eligible applicants, circuit judges in particular, know they will be on the job longer than a few months.
“If we don’t pass this bill, you’re going to exclude from consideration applications from every circuit judge in this state,” Woelfel said. “Why? Because they’re not going to give up their position, if they would be appointed, and then not only learn how to be a justice from May to November, but try to win a statewide office. Nobody’s going to do that.”
State law requires that the governor make a judicial appointment based on recommendations from the West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission. The deadline to submit applications to the commission is Monday.
When the commission met on Feb. 24, commissioners questioned whether they were recommending people to serve on the Supreme Court until a special election in November or to complete the rest of what had been Jenkins’ term, which ends in 2024. Berkeley Bentley, chief legal counsel for the governor, told commissioners “it’s unclear” how long the appointed term is for, because HB 4785 is pending in the Legislature.
House Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, introduced the bill on Feb. 15, the last day bills could be introduced in the House.
The same day, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, released a statement saying he was not interested in being appointed to the Supreme Court.