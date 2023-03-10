West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Trump, R-Morgan, noted his support on the Senate floor Thursday for a bill that would cap how much workers and their families can recover in damages for noneconomic losses when an employer deliberately endangers them on the job.
WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill to the governor that would cap how much workers and their families can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job.
The Senate approved House Bill 3270 in a 24-8 vote Friday, a day after rejecting an amendment aimed at limiting an increase in the burden of proof the bill would impose on plaintiffs seeking to recover noneconomic damages from occupational lung disease under state law.
HB 3270 would set a $500,000 cap for each person, no matter how many plaintiffs or defendants in a case, or double the economic damages before offset, whichever is higher, on how much a plaintiff can recover in noneconomic losses. The cap would increase to account for inflation.
No senators spoke in favor of HB 3270 on the Senate floor before the vote Friday. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, a longtime former United Mine Workers of America union representative, and Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, spoke against it, continuing opposition they showed while the bill was in their committee.
“I just don’t know where we come up with the number $500,000 to put on a life,” Caputo said.
Chapman noted that deliberate intent premium levels have decreased in West Virginia in recent years.
The decline has been sharp, to $7.6 million in 2021 from $14.7 million in 2015, when the Legislature made deliberate intent a harder threshold to meet legally, according to West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner data.
That year, the Legislature in part added a requirement that a plaintiff show an employer had “actual knowledge” of an unsafe working condition that presented a high degree of risk and a strong probability of serious injury or death.
Deliberate intent coverage comprised 6% of total policy premiums among the top 68 carriers in the state by premium volume, according to a survey conducted by the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner conducted late last year. That clip marked a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from 2015.
Total policy premiums have plummeted 34% from 2015 to 2021, from $194.6 million to $128.3 million.
But HB 3270 supporters, most prominently logging industry representatives, have cited industry difficulties affording insurance premiums.
Coal miner advocates have contended HB 3270 targets miners, pointing to a provision in the bill that would require an employee seeking recovery under the deliberate intent statute for occupational lung disease to prove an employer fraudulently concealed or manipulated dust or air quality samples.
The Senate rejected an amendment proposed by Chapman and narrowly approved by the Judiciary Committee that would have eliminated the adverb “fraudulently” from that provision, a move Chapman, a constitutional lawyer, said would keep workers’ burden of proof from being unduly high. A Chapman amendment that would have eliminated the provision entirely failed in the committee in an 8-8 vote.
Joining Caputo and Chapman in voting against HB 3270 were Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, a coal miner; Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur; Sen. Patrick Martin, R-Lewis; Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming; and Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell. Senate Minority Whip Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, a logging business veteran, voted for HB 3270.
The original version of HB 3270 would have set a $250,000 cap on how much a plaintiff could recover as compensation for noneconomic losses for each occurrence under the deliberate intent statute, regardless of how many plaintiffs or defendants are in the case.
The UMWA and the West Virginia Forestry Association, a timber production and forest management trade nonprofit, sounded notes of compromise after a House Judiciary Committee substitute version of HB 3270 was developed.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.
