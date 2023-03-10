The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Trump, R-Morgan, noted his support on the Senate floor Thursday for a bill that would cap how much workers and their families can recover in damages for noneconomic losses when an employer deliberately endangers them on the job.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill to the governor that would cap how much workers and their families can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job.

The Senate approved House Bill 3270 in a 24-8 vote Friday, a day after rejecting an amendment aimed at limiting an increase in the burden of proof the bill would impose on plaintiffs seeking to recover noneconomic damages from occupational lung disease under state law.

