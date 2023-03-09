The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

capitol wv blox icon

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured during the last day of the 2017 regular legislative session on April 8.

 WV Legislature Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving a bill that would restrict access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy for West Virginia youths seeking treatment for gender dysphoria.

With no discussion, House Bill 2007 advanced to third and final reading, with right to amend, during a Senate floor session Thursday. The bill will likely see a final vote Friday.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you