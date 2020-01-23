CHARLESTON — Hoping the early arrival of the bill in the House will increase its chance of passage, members of the West Virginia Senate on Tuesday passed a bill for the second year in a row to ban court-ordered physical exams of sexual offense victims.
Senate Bill 125 prohibits a court from ordering or otherwise requiring a victim in sexual offense cases to undergo a gynecological or physical exam of the body or sex organs, sometimes referred to by advocacy groups as “court-ordered rape.” The victim’s refusal to undergo an examination will not preclude other evidence collected, such as a rape kit, from being submitted.
The bill reverses a 2009 state Supreme Court of Appeals decision that permitted the Mercer County Circuit Court to order a limited physical exam of a 15-year-old sexual assault victim. The defendants, the victim’s brothers, were trying to prove no sexual intercourse had occurred.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said the current precedent is offensive and dissuades victims of sexual crimes from coming forward.
“A court’s jurisdiction to enter such an order is suspect anyway,” Trump said. “In a criminal case, the victim is not a party before the court. The parties are the state, the people of West Virginia and the defendant, one or more. For the court to exercise authority to order a victim — in this case a minor victim — to undergo an intrusive exam at the request of the defendant is offensive.”
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, a sponsor of the bill, thanked Trump for picking the bill up so quickly in the session, which he says greatly enhances the chance the bill will pass the House this year.
Last year, the House Judiciary Committee decided to study the bill through the interim session after hearing some concerns from some prosecutors. One delegate feared the wording of the bill could create a loophole that resulted in letting rapists free.
“This onerous decision — that this bill will reverse — would allow a criminal defendant and his attorney to force women who have come forward bravely — and men — as victims of sexual assault and to allow mischief by a criminal defense attorney in an attempt to convince the women to drop the case,” Woelfel said. “The decision we overturn here has served as a deterrent for our victims of sexual assault.”
West Virginia and Kentucky are the only two states where court-ordered examinations were permitted by Supreme Court rulings out of 22 cases identified in the country where the practice was requested, according to a 2018 report by Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law professor of law Michelle Madden Dempsey.
In her report, Dempsey says there are four reasons why court-ordered examinations should be prohibited.
First, it violates the victim’s right to privacy, when in criminal proceedings they are just a witness. Second, there is the chance defendants will use the examination to harass and further traumatize a victim, and the mere possibility that such an examination could be ordered could deter sexual assault victims from reporting crimes in the first place.
Lastly, Dempsey writes, the order is based on debunked science regarding female body structure, injury, healing and what are “regular” or “abnormal” medical findings, specifically relating to a female’s hymen.
West Virginia would be the first state in the country to pass a law banning courts from ordering such examinations.
“Once again we see West Virginia taking forefront in the nation in our actions to look out for our victims of rape,” Woelfel said.
Illinois bans forced examinations through its Supreme Court precedent. New Jersey introduced similar legislation to West Virginia’s last year, but the bill died in committee.