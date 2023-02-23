The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Woelfel

Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, speaks in support of a bill to make it a felony to obstruct a social worker causing their death. The crime would carry a penalty of 15 years to life in prison, under a bill approved on third reading Wednesday by the Senate.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday approved two bills related to social workers, as well as a bill that makes it a felony to commit indecent exposure in front of a minor.

The Senate voted unanimously to approve Senate Bill 630 on third reading, creating a criminal offense and penalties for obstructing a social worker causing death. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you