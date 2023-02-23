CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday approved two bills related to social workers, as well as a bill that makes it a felony to commit indecent exposure in front of a minor.
The Senate voted unanimously to approve Senate Bill 630 on third reading, creating a criminal offense and penalties for obstructing a social worker causing death. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.
Sen. Charles Trump IV, R-Morgan, said the bill mirrors the Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Act for police officers. SB 630 would create the same offense and penalty, 15 years to life imprisonment, for anyone who obstructs a social worker or home incarceration officer causing their death.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said more protections are needed for social workers who must enter the homes of their clients.
“We had to pass legislation to make a couple of counties’ sheriff’s departments serve these petitions for child neglect and abuse, when the social workers are actually armed with a legal pad or laptop, going into these homes,” Woelfel said.
Woelfel related the story of Brenda Yeager, 51, a social worker from Lincoln County who was killed on the job in 2008 while working for the Right From the Start Program, which helps newborns.
“So Brenda Yeager, somebody I knew, armed with her laptop and her clipboard, no weapons, knocked on the door of a home to help that baby,” Woelfel said.
Woelfel said SB 630 would also include instances where the social worker’s death was accidental but was caused by someone obstructing their investigation.
The Senate also approved a bill to permit a separate pay scale for certain social service workers based on the distribution of caseload and county population. The Senate voted unanimously to approve SB 273 on third reading. The bill now advances to the House of Delegates.
Explaining the bill on the Senate floor, Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said the bill would create an exemption from the Division of Personnel for Child Protective Services workers, Adult Protective Services workers, Youth Service workers, and necessary casework personnel.
By 2024, the bureau would be required to develop a merit-based pay system that includes classification specifications and may include compensation adjustments, retention incentives and hiring based on distribution of caseload and county population. The pay scale would apply only to new employees, but the bill permits existing employees to elect to join the merit-based system, Tarr said.
According to the bill, employees in the covered services would not be able to file grievances based on the merit-based system or regional pay disparity. According to the bill, there is no requirement for uniformity regarding the pay scale for the same job classification between regions of the state to account for market rates in demand for specific specific positions.
The bill includes a legislative finding that, from 2016 to 2020, the child protective services vacancy rate increased from 9.7% to 33%. This significant lack of staffing has caused a delay in response times to begin investigations, according to the text of the bill.
During the same time period, the average hours to start a child protective services investigation after referral went from 119 hours in 2016 to 428 hours in 2020, according to the bill.
“This significant failure to begin the investigation can and has cost lives,” according to the text of the bill.
The Senate also voted unanimously to make it a felony to commit indecent exposure in front of a minor. The offense is currently a misdemeanor with a $500 fine and jail time of up to one year.
SB 635 would make indecent exposure a felony, if committed in front of a minor, punishable by a $3,000 fine and one to five years confinement.
The bill strikes language that exempts breastfeeding as indecent exposure, but the legislation does not make breastfeeding illegal, lawmakers said. The language in the bill exempts breasts, in general, as a body part covered in the indecent exposure statute, meaning any exposure of the breasts would not constitute indecent exposure under SB 635, the bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said.