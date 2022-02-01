CHARLESTON — More than three quarters of the West Virginia Senate has voted to give up legislators’ power to review environmental regulator-approved changes to site-specific water pollution control permit limits based on revisions to water quality criteria for human health.
The Senate voted 26-8 Monday to approve a provision proposed by the state Department of Environmental Protection that would quicken the public review process for evaluating future adjustments to water toxin levels deemed acceptable.
The rule would remove lawmaker approval as a requirement for revisions of human health criteria based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 national recommended human health criteria, a move that environmentalists and concerned citizens have decried as a loophole for industry.
Human health ambient water quality criteria represent specific levels of chemicals or conditions in a water body that are not expected to cause adverse effects to human health, according to the EPA’s definition.
Permit limits based on revisions to human health criteria made under the new rule would remain subject to a 45-day public comment period and EPA review, per the proposed rule’s language.
The proposed rule also incorporates updates to 35 water quality criteria to match the EPA’s 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria — drawing more ire from opponents by increasing allowable concentrations for some pollutants.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, voiced opposition to the proposed-change part of an environmental rules bundle packaged as Senate Bill 279 prior to its passage on the Senate floor. Lindsay argued against the proposal in the Senate Judiciary Committee last week and the Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee in December.
He persisted Monday in contending that it would be unwise for lawmakers to relinquish their role in providing input on site-specific human health criteria revisions, following up on his past arguments that lawmakers give voice to their constituents.
“There’s been no basis provided to establish and to pursue the removal of legislative oversight,” Lindsay said.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, defended the bill that passed out of his committee. He recalled testimony from DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola last week that the proposed rule change was sufficient to protect citizens and water.
“(N)othing in this is going to jeopardize the quality and purity of the waters of this state,” Trump said.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition has objected to weakening any water quality standards, arguing that there is no need to lessen water quality standards, given current industry compliance and high state cancer rates. West Virginia had the third-highest cancer mortality rate among all states in 2017, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
The proposed rule specifies that bioaccumulation factors may be evaluated on a case-by-case basis as part of the water pollution control permitting process or by petition to the DEP. Bioaccumulation is the increase of pollutant concentrations in aquatic organisms and was a factor incorporated by the EPA into its 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria.
The EPA provides recommendations for human health criteria for states to consider when adopting criteria into their water quality standards. The agency allows states to modify its criteria to reflect site-specific conditions or adopt different criteria based on other scientifically defensible methods, subject to agency review.
If a company thinks the data used to develop bioaccumulation factors in EPA criteria don’t apply to a specific waterway, they can present a study to the DEP making a case for a revised permit limit.
The DEP noted in its response to comments made by the Rivers Coalition on the proposed rule last year that case-by-case evaluations made by applicants pursuant to the rule change could apply statewide, not just to specific sites.
But the rule was amended to note that the rule change eliminating legislator review of human health criteria permit limits applies only to site-specific permits.
The proposed rule would strengthen water quality standards for most of the water quality criteria it includes updates for. But it would weaken standards for benzo[k]fluoranthene (a suspected human carcinogen found in coal tar and coal and oil combustion emissions), DDT (a possible human carcinogen and insecticide banned in the United States in 1972 whose chemicals persist for a long time in the environment and animal tissues), chrysene (a suspected human carcinogen and kind of hydrocarbon found in coal tar), gamma-Hexachlorocyclohexane (an insecticide whose technical-grade production was banned in 1976) and methyl bromide (a highly toxic fumigant and pesticide).
There are still 35 EPA-recommended criteria from the agency’s 2015 updates that the DEP has yet to address and are not included in the proposed rule.
The DEP based its proposed updates on recommendations from a work group composed of eight department representatives, plus three members of the state Environmental Protection Advisory Council — West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail, Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser and Larry Harris, an emeritus professor of biochemistry representing the cold-water-fishery conservation group Trout Unlimited.