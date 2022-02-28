CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday pushed forward a bill that would require arrestees to provide a DNA sample upon arrest.
Senate Bill 422 amends the current law, which states anyone convicted of a qualifying felony conviction — a crime of violence or one that involves a minor — since 1995 must provide DNA to be entered into a central DNA database. The bill would change language, requiring anyone accused of a qualifying felony offense to give the sample upon arrest.
A person can seek expungement of the data if they are not convicted, which would remove it from the system all together.
{span}Melissa Runyan{/span}, supervisor for the databasing section at the West Virginia State Police forensic lab as well as the state CODIS administrator, said the samples would be processed in house, which State Police has done since 2018.
The State Police crime lab processes about 2,500 DNA samples a year. The implementation of the bill would make it more than 15,000. It’s expected the bill would have a budget effect of about $700,000 for the State Police.
She said about 27 states already have similar legislation in place, which could be used to get answers in unsolved cases.
“A database is only as good as the samples that are in it. The more samples you have in a database, the better chances of giving investigative leads to officers,” she said. “And you know data does show that people are escalating their crime. So if we can get them when they’re arrested for certain crimes, such as felonies, it could get more leads at the beginning of a case.”
Sens. David Stover, R-Wyoming, and Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, had concerns about the burden of expunging the data being placed on arrestees who are never convicted of the crime. Runyan said the state police lab has no access to check court cases and cannot follow individual cases to determine who has been acquitted.
Karnes also worried about the data being collected and if it could truly be deleted if the expungement occurs, since the state database intertwines with the federal one.
Stover, who was a court clerk for 16 years, proposed an amendment that would add automatic expungement, so the burden wasn’t on the arrestee who was not convicted. Sen. Robert Beach, D-Monongalia, proposed an amendment that the person be notified at the time of expungement.
At the end of the debates, an amendment was added to the bill that said if the person was acquitted, expungement of their DNA would be automatic. When it is done, the county’s circuit clerk will be required to notify the person it has been done.
The circuit court upon entry of a judgment of acquittal will enter an order directing the state police to purge the defendant’s DNA from the databases, if the person has no other qualifying offenses in their criminal history.
The bill was referred to the Senate’s committee on finance to be heard at a later time.